Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Hills, 68
Kathleen “Kathy” Hills, 68, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, rural Fairmount.
Kathleen Ann Hills was born on June 27, 1951 to Thomas and Catherine (Schmit) Bertelsen, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Kathy grew up on a farm near Fairmount with her six brothers and two sisters. She went to country school for two years before attending Fairmount Public School, graduating in 1969.
Kathy worked at Fargo Rubber Stamp in Fargo, North Dakota, and later married her high school sweetheart, Richard Hills in February 1970. This marriage blessed them with four children: Richard F. (Nicole) Hills II, Michael Hills, Christopher (Brooke) Hills, and Chantel Miller.
While living in many cities during Rich’s employment with Pamida, Kathy worked in several places: Piggly Wiggly, Jack and Jill, Warehouse Grocery, and Hagstrom Clothing. In 1980, they moved back to Fairmount and opened Hillbilly Market and later purchased the 1901 Supper Club. In 1999, Rich and Kathy opened Hills 210 Café and Subs in Wahpeton. After selling the Café in 2011, Kathy began working at NDSCS in the Flickertail dining services as a cashier. She loved interacting with the students and made many great friends.
Kathy’s 10 grandchildren were the apple of her eye; Chase, Cooper, Jayden, Kyra, Haven, Tenley, Lola, Remy, Carson and Cambry, she loved them to the moon and back!
Kathy is survived by her husband, Rich; her four children and their spouses; her siblings, Joe (Barb) Bertelsen, Jim (Kay) Bertelsen, Curt (Lil) Bertelsen, Teri (Kendall) Bertelsen-Church, RoseMary (Oren) Miller, Rick (Carleen) Bertelsen; sister-in-law, Martha Bertelsen; along with her 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Catherine Bertelsen; and her brothers, Gary Bertelsen and Duane “Nipper” (Diane) Bertelsen.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
