Kathleen Ann (Kathy) Arnhalt Lehman was born June 9, 1961, to James and Ardis Arnhalt in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Kathy died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Funeral services are pending due to coronavirus and more details on her services will be made available in the future.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Lehman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries