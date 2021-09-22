Kathy Hammer, 67

Katherine (Kathy) Ann Hammer, 67, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 due to pancreatic cancer.
Kathy Ann Klenck (Hammer) was born Sept. 9, 1954, to Raymond E. and Patricia M. (Myers) Klenck in Long Beach, California. She grew up there and graduated from Millikan High School in 1972. Upon graduation she attended CSU-Long Beach.
Kathy married Richard (Rick) Hammer in 1974 in Lakewood, California. The couple moved to Wahpeton in 1975 where Kathy worked at Wells Fargo Bank for 10 years. Kathy then started her career at Hammer Realty in 1985 and thrived there for over 35 years.
Rick and Kathy were blessed with two children, Lucas in 1980 and Jessica in 1982.
Kathy was very involved in her community, serving on several boards at Bethel Lutheran Church, city committees, Wahpeton Airport Authority, and The Business Connection. In Kathy’s professional and personal life, she strived to use “courtesy pays” as a daily philosophy. She especially enjoyed the friendships made through quilting, yoga and pilates, a good book, gardening, the outdoors and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, attending as many of their activities as possible.
Kathy is survived by: her children – Lucas (Kiah) Hammer of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; and Jessica (Ross) Uglem of Oxbow, North Dakota; seven grandchildren – Alexis Tschakert, Abigail Tschakert, Jayms Tschakert, Leila Erdmann, Quincy Tschakert, Berit Hammer, and Berkeley Uglem; and one brother – Dr. Robert E. Klenck of Los Osos, California.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Raymond and Pat Klenck; and Rick Hammer.
Kathy has donated her body for research to the UND School of Medicine. Committal will take place at Hamar Cemetery in Rothsay, Minnesota, at a later date. A private celebration of life will be held. Kathy has requested any memorials be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church; 607 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075.
