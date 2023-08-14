230815-news-monitor-p3-kutter-obit

Keith A. Kutter, 63, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

A time for visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. with Father Leo Moenkedick officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Kutter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries