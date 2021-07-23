Keith Haring, 69, of West Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 30, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at Faith Journey Lutheran Church in West Fargo. West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo, is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Haring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.