Keith Haring, 69, of West Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 30, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at Faith Journey Lutheran Church in West Fargo. West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo, is entrusted with arrangements.

