Keith Huwe, 55

Keith Henry Huwe, 55, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a brief illness. His Mass of Christian Burial be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

There will be a Rosary at 12 p.m. Thursday, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. A private burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Perham, Minnesota.

