Keith Huwe, 55

Keith Henry Huwe, 55, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a brief illness. His Mass of Christian Burial be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.
There will be a Rosary at 12 p.m. Thursday, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. A private burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Perham, Minnesota.
Keith was born on Dec. 23, 1966, to LeRoy and Rosella (Ledermann) Huwe, in Edina, Minnesota. He graduated from Perham High School in 1985. He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army on Aug. 4, 1988, and graduated from Bemidji State University in May 1990.
Keith married Darcie Organ on June 15, 1990, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Iowa City, Iowa. Keith resigned his commission as an officer in the MN National Guard when he began his career as a North Dakota State Trooper in Hazen, North Dakota in 1992. In 1995, he transferred to Wahpeton, where he continued his service until his retirement in 2018.
He was a strong advocate for public safety and the family of public servants that put on a uniform every day. He loved being a weapons instructor and teaching others how to handle a firearm safely. Family was first and foremost. He loved shooting, fishing, the lake, and family time the most of all. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife, sons, and everyone that called him friend.
He is survived by his wife, Darcie, and sons, Jackson, and Jefferson, all in Wahpeton; his parents, LeRoy and Rosella Huwe of Perham; mother-in-law, Connie Organ of Iowa City; his brother, Kevin Huwe (Connie Lipko) Bristow, Virginia; sister, Kelly (Paul) Goehner of Jamestown, North Dakota; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jim Organ.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
