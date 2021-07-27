Remembering the life of Keith J. Haring

Beloved husband, father, and grandpa.

Keith James Haring, 69, of West Fargo was called to heaven, passing on Monday, July 19, 2021, in his home.

His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Faith Journey Lutheran Church in West Fargo.Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 30, in the church.

