Keith Pfeifer, 49

Keith Pfeifer, 49, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Mark Gronseth and Rev. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

