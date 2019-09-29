Keith Pfeifer, 49
Keith Pfeifer, 49, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Mark Gronseth and Rev. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. There will also be a memorial service and burial on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Cooperstown, North Dakota.
Keith Lyle Pfeifer was born on Nov. 23, 1969 in Cooperstown, North Dakota, to Lyle and Jeannette (Pederson) Pfeifer. He grew up on a farm near Cooperstown and graduated from Cooperstown High School in 1988. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Belleau Wood. After his honorable discharge, Keith attended NDSCS in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for Diesel Mechanics. Over the years, he worked for Master Const., Masonite Corp., Richland County Hwy. Dept., Krause Brothers, Prime Board, WCCO, and most recently the RRVW Railroad.
Keith was a loyal, trustworthy, and hard-working man who would have given you the shirt off his back and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid outdoorsman, whether it be hunting, fishing, or even playing outdoor sports such as horseshoes, bags, washers, or kickball. He also enjoyed following the Dallas Cowboys, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his golden retriever, Angel. Keith was very skilled at operating heavy equipment, and he also had a knack for working with his hands, building items like furniture, dog houses, and doll houses. Family was a very important part of Keith’s life. He cherished his time spent with everyone, especially his daughter, Justice.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Justice Pfeifer, Breckenridge, Minnesota; his mother, Jeannette Pfeifer, Cooperstown, North Dakota; his siblings, Susan (Greg) McCullough, Fargo, North Dakota, Bryan (Deb) Pfeifer, Cooperstown, and Kathy (Steve Parish) Kelso, Fargo; his nephews, Rusty Bender, Clint (Alyssa) Kelso, and Damian Pfeifer; his nieces, Sharra (Nick) Lang, Shelbie (Jacob PerDue) Kelso, Kirsten McCullough, and Paige McCullough; grand nieces and nephews, Jailee PerDue, Easton PerDue, Khloe Lang, and Rogan Lang.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Pfeifer.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the Wahpeton Sportsman’s Club or a suicide prevention foundation.
Keith’s family would like to thank RRVW Railroad, Econo Foods, Walmart, the Wahpeton Police Department and the community of Wahpeton/Breckenridge for their out-pouring of support over the last few days. The family also asks that you dress casual at Keith’s service, because that’s exactly how he would want it.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.