Kelly Louise Gebro Dupree, 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. There will be a livestream video of the service available on the website under her obituary. Pastor Dominic from Harvest Outreach Church will be officiating the service. The burial will take place at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Kelly Louise Gebro Dupree was born on Dec. 10, 1968, to Dennis and Mae (Walker) Gebro in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where she attended and graduated high school. She then furthered her education at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND, and finally obtained her business degree at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Kelly married Jared Dupree in 1996 in Breckenridge. Three years later, they had a beautiful daughter together. They moved to Abercrombie, North Dakota, where they resided for a few years before moving back to Breckenridge. They later divorced but Jared remained in her life as a very special friend.
Kelly had careers at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, H&R Block, and St. Francis Healthcare Campus. She was a part of Modern Woodmen of America, Women of Today where she held positions of President and Treasurer, and was a long-time member of the Girl Scouts, where she also led her own troop for a few years.
Kelly enjoyed watching her dad and brothers build their derby cars as well as watching them derby. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. She recently was able to attend a Packers/Vikings game at the Vikings stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her daughter, Joslyn, who is a Packers fan. It was a lifelong dream of hers to be able to do this. She was also a big Jeff Gordon and Nascar fan. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her daughter. She liked to live by the quote, “Live, Laugh, Love.”
She is survived by her daughter, Joslyn Dupree, of Wahpeton; brother, Mike (Amy) Gebro of Fairmount, North Dakota; a lifelong friend, Jodi Olson; eight, nieces and two nephews; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She is preceded death by her father, Dennis Gebro; mother, Mae (Gebro) Walker; brother, Curtis; brother, Kerry; grandparents, Porter (Evilene) Walker and Chester (Dorothy) Gebro; and grandfather, Ed King.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
