Kelly Louise Gebro Dupree, 53

Kelly Louise Gebro Dupree, 53

Kelly Louise Gebro Dupree, 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Dupree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries