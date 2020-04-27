Kenneth K. Skoog, 90, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Eventide in Fargo due to the COVID-19 virus.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Kenneth Karl Skoog was born Oct. 7, 1929, to Carl and Lydia (Blumer) Skoog in Fargo, North Dakota. His mother passed away when he was an infant and he was raised by his loving stepmom, Esther Skoog.
He graduated from high school in Christine, North Dakota. Kenneth enlisted in the Air Force Oct. 7, 1947 and served in the Korean War and the Berlin Airlift. He was honorably discharged Sept. 28, 1950. Kenneth and his wife Erlys enjoyed traveling and attending the annual Berlin Airlift reunions.
In 1951, he began working for the Great Northern Railroad which later merged with the Burlington Northern Railroad. He retired in 1993, after 43 years of service.
Kenneth married Erlys V. Ordahl on April 21, 1954, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Kenneth enjoyed time at the lakes with family and friends, hunting, flying, woodworking, participating in and watching sports, and having beers or drinks with friends. In Wahpeton, he was a member of the American Legion VFW, Buffalo Club, Railroad Retirees Breakfast Club, Bethel Lutheran Church and for 26 years was the legislative representative and Local Chairman for the United Transportation Union. Kenneth was not shy to state how proud he was of his wife and children.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lydia Skoog; his loving mom, Esther Skoog; and his sisters, Ruth Olson, Elsie Edenstrom, and Elvina Edenstrom
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Erlys Skoog; his children, Kurtis Skoog, Glennallen, Alaska, Kirby (Lyn) Skoog, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Karla (Tom) Dahl, Fargo, North Dakota, Kevin (Lonna) Skoog, and Kory (Tammy) Skoog, West Fargo, North Dakota; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Elaine Wittman, Kathryn Kielb, and Sandra Breiner; and his brothers, Robert and Wayne.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.