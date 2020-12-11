Kenneth ‘Ken’ A. Kubat, 80

Kenneth “Ken” A. Kubat, age 80, of Watertown, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Prairie Lakes Hospital.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Pastor Marilyn Spurrell will officiate. Music will be provided by Karen Mee as organist and Jackie Wettestad as soloist. Services will be Live-streamed via our website and Facebook Live. Face masks are highly encouraged.
Visitation will take place prior to services at the chapel on Saturday.
Military Honors will be provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1054 and the Codington County Post No. 17 of the American Legion, Watertown.
Ken was born on July 12, 1940, on a farm near Michigan, North Dakota, to Anton “Tony” and Minnie (Vasichek) Kubat. He grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota. After high school, Ken attended UND in Grand Forks, ND, where he received his degree in chemistry. In 1965 Ken was married to Loranne “Lori” (Linha) Kubat and moved to Moorhead, Minnesota where he worked as a chief chemist at American Crystal Sugar company for 21 years.
While working at the sugar beet plant he enlisted in the U.S. Air National Guard and served stateside for several years. He then received a teaching certificate from Moorhead State University and taught chemistry and physics in Wheaton, Minnesota for three years. He returned to the sugar beet industry for Minn-Dak Coop in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where he worked until his retirement.
On July 6, 2005, Ken married Judith “Judy” Mueller. The couple made their home in Watertown. Ken was a member of 1st United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans and the American Legion Post No. 217. He was also in the Masons, York-Rite and a Knights Templer. He enjoyed doing photography, traveling, fishing, carving wood and attending family reunions. Ken took pride in serving on the Honor Guard for fellow veterans.
Ken is survived by his wife, Judy of Watertown; his children, Michael (Danielle) Kubat of Plano, Texas, Carla (Joe) Tappainer of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Kathleen Osness of Patrick Air Force Base, California; and four grandchildren: Samuel, Andrew, Emily and Jessica.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Minnie; one son, David; and two brothers, James and John.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel.
