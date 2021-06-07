Kenneth “Kenny” Amundsen, age 86, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

