Kenneth “Kenny” Amundsen, 86, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

