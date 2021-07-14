Kenneth Kutzer, 83

Kenneth Kutzer, 83, died July 10, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. 

He was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Florence Boll and Herbert Kutzer. He attended school in Wilkin County, then graduated in 1954 from the West Central School of Agricultural in Morris, Minnesota.

He farmed with his father and brothers until 1968. He became an electrician, living in Excelsior, then Outing, Minnesota. He retired in 2001, moving to Weslaco. 

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, his parents, and his brother Jerome. He is survived by children, Kathy (Tony) Wellborn, Steve (Shauna) Kutzer, Wendy (Carl) Pfeiffer, Karen(Dave) Bain and Jim (Lorna) Frank, brother Gene (Helen) Kutzer, sister Diane (Leo) Ennen, sister-in-law Janis Kutzer, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends.

