World War II U.S. Navy Motor Machinist Mate Kenneth “Ken” Ordean Olson, 96, was piped aboard his last ship on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

A Memorial Service for Ken will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, Minnesota. Interment will be in Fargo National Cemetery, Fargo, North Dakota, with full military honors. Ken’s Memorial Service will be livestreamed on his obituary page at www.korsmofuneralservice.com.

