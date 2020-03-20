Kenneth Ralph Rossum, 75

Kenneth Ralph Rossum, 75

Kenneth Ralph Rossum, 75 of Sandy, Utah, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

Ken was born on Feb. 6, 1945 in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to Byron and Ethel Rossum. He was raised on a farmstead north of Wyndmere and graduated from Wyndmere High School. Ken then attended Valley City State College.

Ken spent his life working in the life and health insurance industry. He worked for Banker’s Life and Casualty for 20 years and then became an independent agent starting a very successful business of his own.

Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lois; four children and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters: Diane (Carl) Glander, West Fargo, North Dakota; Viv (Tom) Bernotas and Coleen (Lynn) Thoe, Wahpeton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Ethel Rossum.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Rossum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries