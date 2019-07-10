Kermit Magnus Lyngaas, 79

Kermit Lyngaas, 79
Kermit Magnus Lyngaas was born May 15, 1940 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the son of Oswald and Sadie (Kangas) Lyngaas. He passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Vukku Lutheran Church in Doran. Kermit grew up in the Doran area and attended school in Campbell through the eighth grade and graduated from West Central Agriculture School in Morris, Minnesota. Kermit continued his education graduating from the University of Minnesota with both his Bachelor of Science degree and his Doctorate of Veterinarian Science.
On June 18, 1960 Kermit was united in marriage to Karolyn Rinke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dumont, Minnesota. To this union four children were born. He worked in Fergus Falls as a veterinarian before opening his first practice in Hayfield.
Kermit returned to Doran and turned the original family dairy farm into a 3500 head hog farm. In 1983 he went to work for Big Gain Inc in Mankato before returning to his home on Pickerel Lake. Kermit went back to his career as a Veterinarian and worked in the communities of Pelican Rapids, Barnesville, Hawley, Minnesota, and West Fargo, North Dakota.
In May of 1993 he was united in marriage to Sandy Faus in Moorhead, Minnesota, and later they were divorced.
He had a love of animals and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his flower beds at his lake home. Kermit was a former member of the Hayfield Lions and enjoyed spending time with family. He especially enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.
Kermit is survived by his children: Amber (Mike) Cannon of Hutchinson; Gay (Don) Reed of Mantorville; Lars (Hope) Lyngaas of Britton, South Dakota; Ladd (Denise) Lyngaas of Detroit Lakes; grandchildren: Kiley (Dan) Sather, Kaitlin Cannon, Collin (Vicki) Cannon and their daughter Elowen; Aubry (Tyler) Glover, Griffin Reed, Zachary (Kendra) Lyngaas, Jacob (Brooke Christopherson) Lyngaas, Isaac Lyngaas, Ben (Kelli) Strege, Jackson Lyngaas, Trey Lyngaas, Molly Lyngaas; sisters: Janet Seim of Burnsville; Janice Adair of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald and Sadie Lyngaas; and brothers-in-law: Richard Seim and Alan Adair.
Memorials are requested to Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Arrangements are entrusted to the West-Kjos Funeral Home, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
