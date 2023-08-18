Kevin A. Melkert, age 61, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Breckenridge Lutheran Church in Breckenridge. Pastor Ale Tulu and Rene Hasbargen will be officiating and the burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Kevin was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on May 2, 1962, the son of Albert and Wylene (Rix) Melkert. He grew up in Erhard, Minnesota, and later graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. He served in the Army National Guard from 1980 to 1986.
Kevin met the love of his life, Linda Stach, and they were united in marriage on Oct. 20, 1984, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard. They made their home in Breckenridge. Kevin worked for 3M Imation in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for 27 years. He then worked for the Wilkin County Courthouse for 15 years as a custodian.
Throughout Kevin’s life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially cheering on the Twins and Vikings and watching any other sports. Kevin loved playing with his grandchildren, Bryce and Olivia. He loved playing sports; throughout his life he played football and softball, then later in life, darts and pool with friends. He was very proud of his yard and was a good cook, specializing in beef jerky. Anyone that was fortunate enough to meet Kevin will remember him as a welcoming host. No one went thirsty at Kevin’s place!
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Melkert; daughter, Ashley (Richie) Shannon; daughter, Nicole (Troy) Midboe; grandchildren, Bryce and Olivia Shannon; siblings, Danny (Cheryl) Melkert, Greg (DeAnn) Melkert, Becky (Jim) Baumgartner, and Brian (Annaliza) Melkert; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Wylene Melkert.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Obituary written by Kevin’s loving family.
