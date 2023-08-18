230819-p3-melkert-obit

Kevin A. Melkert, age 61, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Breckenridge Lutheran Church in Breckenridge. Pastor Ale Tulu and Rene Hasbargen will be officiating and the burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Melkert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries