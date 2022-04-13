Kevin E. Paczkowski, 69
Kevin E. Paczkowski, 69, of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, followed by his prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, followed by his funeral service at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
Burial will be held at a later date in the church cemetery. Pastor Janelle Hansen will officiate the service. A live stream of the service will be available on his obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Kevin Ellis Paczkowski was born May 29, 1952, to Elmer and Jean (Strand) Paczkowski in Fargo, North Dakota. He grew up in Abercrombie graduating from Richland 44 High School in 1970. Kevin went on to NDSSS to receive his Associate’s Degree in Business Management in 1972.
In 1989 Kevin married Colleen Barbot at St. Thomas Church in Kent, Minnesota. They resided in Abercrombie where they raised their three sons.
Kevin was an entrepreneur at heart, he enjoyed owning and operating Paz’s General Store, Paz’s Lawn Service, and Fort Aber Insurance Agency. When he wasn’t working, and during retirement, Kevin could be found outside enjoying the important things in life, such as his freshly cut lawn, washing his vehicles, gardening, or solving the world’s problems over a beer with whoever happened to stop by.
Being involved in the community was always important to Kevin. From serving as the city auditor, teaching Sunday School, being on the church council, Richland County Job Development Board, Abercrombie Community Club, and Aber Sportsman’s Club. He was a great pitcher in softball playing for over 30 years. Kevin was a big sports fan, he followed the Twins and Vikings closely, but not as close as he followed his sons’ sporting events. He was a supportive dad teaching his sons many lessons over the years, from how to drive at an early age, how to work hard, and how to be involved, just to name a few.
Kevin’s memory will live on through his wife of 32 years, Colleen Paczkowski; his sons, Nicholas (Jasmine) their son Bentley, Shawn (Alexandra) their daughters Hatlie and Camryn, and Alexander Paczkowski; his sister, Karen Wenzel; his beloved dog Rocky; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Jean Paczkowski; his sister, Kathy Piltingsrud; and his in-laws, John and Bertha Barbot.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
