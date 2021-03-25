Kevin G. Huelsman, 49, of Foxhome, Minnesota, passed away at his residence from cancer, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Father Stan Wieser will officiate the service. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richland/Wilkin County Humane Society or to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge.
Kevin Gene Huelsman was born on Aug.20, 1971, in Breckenridge, to Henry and Emma (Gordon) Huelsman. He grew up in Foxhome, and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he was baptized and confirmed. In 1990, Kevin graduated from Breckenridge High School and went on to pursue an associate degree as a machinist at the North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton. After graduating NDSCS in 1992, he worked for Horton Industries, Britton, SD, Ottertail Corp BTD, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Minn-Dak, Wahpeton, and Bobcat, Wahpeton.
In 2018, Kevin was diagnosed with cancer and he proved that his sickness wouldn’t slow him down. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman; he relished his time at the lake cabin and the fishing he did there. He also enjoyed fishing in Alaska and Florida, and hunting with his father and family friends, especially hunting trips with the Groom family near Britton, South Dakota. There would always be some project Kevin was either just starting or wrapping up to make room for the next.
Kevin loved attending the state and county fairs, was a member of the Riverside Rockets 4-H club, and was a skilled woodworker. Kevin was proud of his 4-H projects which included a large garden with various vegetables and tending to his rabbits. His humor, joyful spirit, and caring heart will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He will forever be remembered by his mother, Emma Huelsman, Foxhome; brother, Paul Huelsman (Jeri Wimpheimer), Walcott, North Dakota; Godfather and uncle, Arlo Huelsman; uncles, Raymond (Barb) Huelsman, and Dudley (Kathy) Gordon; aunts, Maryann Althoff, Irene (Greg) Goither, Dorothy Chase, and Sylvia Gordon; and cousins; and all those who knew and called Kevin “friend.”
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Henry Huelsman; paternal grandparents, Ray and Winnie Huelsman; maternal grandparents, Lester and Florence Gordon; and aunt and uncle, Margaret and Norman Toso.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.