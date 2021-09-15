Kevin M. McKibben, 55, Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at his home.
A Celebration of Kevin’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. that morning.
Kevin Michael McKibben was born Jan. 26, 1966 in Norco, California. Kevin was raised by Jon and Zona (Davidson) McKibben. He graduated from Costa Mesa high school in 1984.
Kevin moved to Washington state, where he met and married Rebecca Martin Christensen. Together they had three sons, Kian Gerald, Kyle Jon and Kael Michael. Kevin and Rebecca made their home in Port Orchard, Washington until 2003, when they moved to Britton, South Dakota. A few years and cities later, Kevin was residing in Fargo.
Kevin worked as a CNC machinist for most his career, but also worked at the VA in Lisbon, North Dakota, and Sargent Central school district in Forman, North Dakota.
Kevin enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, especially fishing. He loved his guns and enjoyed going to the shooting ranges with his boys. Kevin was able to find his birth family origins and went on to meet some of them.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father Jon McKibben, his sisters; Kimberly McKibben, Sue Church and a brother Chris Church.
Kevin is survived by his mother Zona, his three sons, Kian, Kyle (Ashley) and Kael, his nieces Kacy (Jake) and Kailyn “EB” (Taiki), Alee, Abigail, Abby and Emily. He is also survived by his brother Keith (Sharilyn) McKibben, his sister Kate (Chris) Morrison, brothers Randy (Pam) Church and Jim (Nancy) Church as well as his nephews Ethan, Austin, Cody, and Jacob and many more friends and family too numerous to count that Kevin loved and adored.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. The online guestbook is at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
