Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Kevin R. Caspers, 52

Kevin R. Caspers, 52, of Redington Beach, Florida, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly in Florida on Feb. 26, 2022.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Caspers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries