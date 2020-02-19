Kevin T. ‘Rusty Spur’ Myhre, 62
Kevin T. “Rusty Spur” Myhre, 62, of rural Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Bethany Free Lutheran Church in rural Abercrombie, North Dakota. Pastor Tom Reagan will officiate the service. Burial will be held at a later date.
Kevin Thomas Myhre (Rusty Spur) was born Nov. 19, 1957 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Victor and Carol Pauline (Foss) Myhre. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, rural Wahpeton, North Dakota. He grew up in rural Abercrombie, where he attended Richland School District #44. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1977 at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California, and was later stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and was discharged in 1982. When he got out of the Marines, he came back home to the family farm.
Kevin worked briefly for Northland Truss Systems, Abercrombie; PrimeWood Inc., Wahpeton; and for drywall companies on both the west and east coasts. He spent many years working as an over-the-road truck driver for several different companies and retired from trucking in 2012 due to health reasons and moved to Minnesota Veterans Home — Fergus Falls in 2017.
Kevin was a member of Bethany Free Lutheran Church and the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed horses, leather work, watching westerns on TV, and reading Louis L’Amour books. Kevin was a gun enthusiast who was involved in SASS (Single Action Shooting Society), and also liked being involved in the historical reenactments at Fort Abercrombie and melodrama productions in Abercrombie.
Kevin is survived by three brothers and two sisters: Jonathan (Hope) Myhre, Abercrombie, Craig (Ila) Myhre, Abercrombie, Thea (Vernon) Dunnick, rural Abercrombie, Robert Myhre, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Jane (Timothy) Wieser, rural Wahpeton; Wayne Gorder, rural Abercrombie, a very good friend of the family; nieces and nephews: Corrie Myhre, Jasmine (Sidney) Stephan, Victoria (Nicholas) Kramer, Monique Myhre, Joshua Myhre, Christopher (Jessica) Clark, Kari (Shane) Tosse; and many other family and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
