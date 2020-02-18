Kevin T. ‘Rusty Spur’ Myhre, 62
Kevin T. “Rusty Spur” Myhre, 62, of rural Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Bethany Free Lutheran Church in rural Abercrombie. Pastor Tom Reagan will officiate the service. Burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
