Kim Ann Vedder, 66, passed away early morning on Feb. 27, 2022, after a long struggle with a degenerative lung disease. Kim asked that her loved ones have a celebration of her life to take place sometime in the summer months, date yet to be determined.
Kim was born on Jan. 21, 1956, to Dorie May Smith (Gronland) and Edward Olson. As a child, Kim loved spending time with her grandparents to whom she was very close. She loved to ride bike and swim.
Kim’s love of the water stayed with her all of her life. She loved spending time at the lake with her family, especially Silver Lake outside of Rutland, North Dakota, and Lake Elsie outside of Hankinson, North Dakota. Kim used to love to tell her children how she would swim across Silver Lake when she was young.
Kim was always an animal lover. She always had a special place in her heart for Maddie, the family Cocker Spaniel and Jack the cat. She also loved growing plants and listening to her favorite bands, The Beatles and Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.
Kim was very proud of her three children and would talk about them to anyone who would listen. She took great joy in each of her grandchildren as well.
Kim is survived by her husband Mark Vedder; son Jeremy (Amy) Malheim, Luke (Holly) Malheim, daughter Elizabeth (Andrew) Reinert; grandchildren Isabelle, Emma, Henry, Sidney, Violet, Leo, Hattie and Harper; sisters Wendy (Jeff) Desotel, Cindy (Gary) Robinson and Vanessa (Scott) Mund. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Chris, step-brother Steve and brothers-in-law Lowell Vedder and John Gereszek.
Kim and her family are grateful for the care she received over the last few years from Eventide and Hospice.
Celebration of life this summer, date to be determined.
