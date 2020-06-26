Kimber T. Fuller, infant daughter of Andrew and Stephany Fuller of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
A private funeral will be held in the coming days at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, that is open to close family and friends. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Although not yet born, she was a loved and cherished member of our family. She had already traveled many miles on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and would have made an amazing sidekick.
Though it is heartbreaking to think about not being able to watch your sports games, dance recitals, or see you accomplish anything you put your mind to, we know you are in the arms of Grandma Theresa in heaven. God is watching over our little angel and someday we will all be together.
Kimber Terese Fuller will forever be missed and loved by her parents, Andrew and Stephany Fuller; big brother, Hunter Fuller; adoring grandparents, Mark Fuller, Barbara Fuller, and Raleigh (Katherine) Oates; and deeply mourned by many family and friends.
She was welcomed to heaven by her grandparents, Margie Oates, Clint Fuller, and Theresa Cole; great-grandmother, Dorothy Fuller; and great-aunt, Barbara Fuller.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the exceptional care they received at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.