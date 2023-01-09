Kirsten Herding, 33

Kirsten Herding, 33, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at her residence on Dec. 31, 2022. Her services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. There will be visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Jule’ Ballinger will officiate.

