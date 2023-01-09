Kirsten Herding, 33, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at her residence on Dec. 31, 2022. Her services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. There will be visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Jule’ Ballinger will officiate.
Kirsten Ashley Herding was born Aug. 10, 1989, to Harold and Linda (Stauffer) Myer in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota. In 1992, she and her sister Carmen Jessica became part of the Jeff and Michelle (Herding) Hage family. Kirsten received her GED in 2010. She graduated with her Associate’s Degree from NDSCS, Wahpeton, and then went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in social work from MSU Moorhead, Minnesota, in 2014
Kirsten was a lover of animals and found herself volunteering at the Richland/Wilkin Humane Society, in Wahpeton, she also enjoyed volunteering as a Big Sister with the Richland Wilkin Kinship Program and mentored young girls.
Kirsten’s real passion was to help kids in need, such as she was at one time. Even in some of her darker times, Kirsten always found a way to show love, and would share that with others who may be suffering. She had a zest for life, and for her family.
Kirsten’s work experience included working for St John’s Daycare, College internship at Wilkin County Social Services, Valley Lake Boys Home and part time at Red River Human Services. Kirsten’s most recent employment was where her heart truly was and that was working with the students at Circle of Nations School in Wahpeton. Whenever she talked about the young people from CNS her eyes lit up and she had a smile on her face.
Kirsten is survived by her father and step-mother, Jeff and Eileen Hage, Breckenridge; siblings, Holly (Alan) Randa, Joelton, Tennessee, Matt (Kirsten) Huovinen, Dilworth, Minnesota, Carmen Jessica Myer, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Glynda (Anthony) Cordott, San Jose, California, Harold Myer, Los Angeles, California, Shelby (Alex) Stone, Wahpeton, Cory Dahlman, Rosholt, South Dakota, Kiki Dahlman, Rosholt; biological mother, Linda Myer, Wahpeton; step-father John Dahlman, Rosholt; grandmother Toddy Dahlman, Rosholt; grandfather Lyle Willprecht, Lidgerwood, North Dakota; 11 nephews, and two nieces and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Michelle (Herding) Dahlman; brother Gaige Hage; biological father, Harold (Hod) Myer; grandparents, Gregory and Mary Lou Herding, E. Loren and Claudette Hage, Bill and Ethel Stauffer, Howard and Helen Myer, and Leona Willprecht.
Kirsten’s family believes in the power of truth and openness. Kirsten was a beautiful person, who like too many, struggle with the disease of substance abuse and addiction. Kirsten’s story is not complete without addressing this horrific disease. Kirsten was so much more than her addiction, but this disease made her believe she was alone and not good enough. That was never the case. Drugs offered her an escape from the mental torture that is addiction, only to leave her in a worse situation than before. Drugs killed her and left her family without a daughter, a sister, and aunt. If you are caught in this same battle, please find help. You are worth it.
If you want to talk with someone, call FirstLink; 701-235-7335
