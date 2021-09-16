Korbin Steinwehr, 23

Korbin Kurt Steinwehr, 23, of Hankinson, North Dakota, died by suicide Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service, all at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson. The burial with military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery following Mass. A luncheon will be held at the Hankinson Community Center after the burial.
Pallbearers are Chris Westphal, Justin Westphal, Bailey Hernandez, Kendrick Lenzen, Jared Hoglin, Trevor Weidner, and Taylor Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephew and nieces, Dre, Mya, and Jada Steinwehr, his cousin, Tana Westphal, and all those who served with Korbin in the United States Air Force in Guam, Kuwait, and Grand Forks, Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Korbin was born Feb. 10, 1998, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Kurt and Mary Jo “Mazy” (Schultz) Steinwehr. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. He graduated from Hankinson High School in 2016. Korbin enlisted in the United States Air Force on Jan. 10, 2017. He completed his Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, graduating March 3, 2017. He then completed Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) Tech School at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Korbin was stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam, from May 2017 until August 2019. He then continued his service stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in Grand Forks, beginning in September 2019. He served a six-month deployment in Kuwait from January 2020 until July 2020. Korbin was Honorably Discharged from the United States Air Force on June 9, 2021. He had just started classes at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Korbin aspired to earn a degree in commercial aviation at University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
Korbin enjoyed deer hunting with his dad and brother and playing Xbox for countless hours with his friends. Korbin was a member of the Mantador VFW Post 9317 and the Catholic Order of Foresters, Saint Mary Magdalen Court No. 117.
He is survived by his mother, Mazy Steinwehr, brother, Erik (Linda) Steinwehr, sister, Karly Steinwehr, and nephew, Dre Steinwehr, all of Hankinson, two nieces, Mya Steinwehr of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Jada Steinwehr of Grand Forks, his Goddaughter, Kylee Krump, of Hankinson, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Korbin was preceded in death by his father, Kurt Steinwehr, his grandparents, Roland and Vangie Steinwehr, Edmund and Wilma Schultz, and his uncle, Arlie Schultz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Korbin’s name to the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the Fargo VA Medical Center. 2101 Elm St. North, Fargo, ND 58102-2417
