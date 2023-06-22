Kurt Bloms, 70

Kurt D. Bloms, 70, of Wahpeton, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
His memorial service will take place at Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton, at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor Dominic Warne will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Kurt Daniel Bloms was born May 21, 1953, in Minot, North Dakota, to Joseph and Rose (Schwan) Bloms. He grew up in Plaza, North Dakota, where he attended high school. Wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps, Kurt served in the U.S. Army from 1972-76. He finished his education and received his high school diploma while in the Army, stationed in Germany.
In 1976, Kurt met the love of his life, Gwen Jones, who he affectionately called “baby doll” and would sing the song “My Girl” to. They were married in the United Methodist Church of Wyndmere in 1977. The couple resided in Fargo for a few years, then moved to Wahpeton to make their home. Kurt and Gwen were blessed with three daughters, and in 2016, adopted two sons to make their family complete.
Kurt worked for the 3M/Imation company for 27 years. After 3M left Wahpeton, he then worked for Consolidated Containers as the plant manager until his retirement in 2017.
Kurt was known for his sense of humor, positive attitude, and goofy antics. He always had a way of making Gwen’s day with laughter, even to the end. You could find him mowing lawn in his gym shorts, tall socks, and dress shoes (because they were so comfortable). He enjoyed his family to the fullest, from fishing with his daughters when they were little, to spending time with the grandbabies on the boat, and even went on the bungee swing with his sons while in Canada at the age of 64. He was always young at heart.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughters, Jessie (Jake) Kittelson, Lindsey (Paul) Flayac, Joelle (Isaac) Anderson; sons, Trenton and Merlyn Bloms; grandchildren, Jonah, Jude, Jezamine, Milee, Ella, Toby, Nylie, Emberly; brothers, Ken (Cindy) Bloms, Joe (Pat) Bloms, Buck Bloms; and several nieces and nephews.
Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose; daughter, Brandy Jo; grandchildren, Cooper Riley, Jack Davis; sister, Jill Stringer; and his in-laws, Keith and Joan Jones.
