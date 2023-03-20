Lanna "Diane" Bakko Lee, 76

Lanna “Diane” Bakko Lee, 76

Lanna “Diane” Bakko Lee, 76, passed away March 10, 2023, surrounded by her husband Mark and three children, Todd, Sarah, and Matthew in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Lanna Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries