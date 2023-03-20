Lanna “Diane” Bakko Lee, 76, passed away March 10, 2023, surrounded by her husband Mark and three children, Todd, Sarah, and Matthew in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
A private burial will take place at Viking Lutheran Church, Walcott. On May 20, a gathering to remember Diane’s life will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Crooked Lane Farm in Colfax, North Dakota.
Diane was born to Arnold and Edna Bakko on Feb. 24, 1947. She grew up in Walcott, North Dakota, with three siblings Dale, James and Jeanette. After Diane and Mark were married in Wahpeton, she enrolled at Wahpeton State School of Science and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
After several years in North Dakota and Minnesota, Mark and Diane moved to Las Vegas, where Diane continued in the nursing profession until her retirement. She and Mark spent their retirement years at their cabin in the Utah mountains until returning to Minnesota.
Shortly after moving to Detroit Lakes, Diane was diagnosed with glioblastoma. After a period of time, Diane with the support of her family, decided to forego further treatment and went into hospice care.
Diane will be remembered for her creativity, cooking, baking — especially her white buns, peanut brittle and her famous soaps. Diane will also be remembered by her colleagues who worked with her at United Health Care as an efficient and caring professional.
Diane will be greatly missed by her family, grandchildren, Jordyn, Benjamin and Abigail, and two great grandchildren, Juda and Isaiah, as well as other close family, nieces and nephews and many friends. Diane will join son Michael Joe, who passed away from the same disease in 2018.
Memorials can be given to the family or your charity of choice.
