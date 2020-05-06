Larkin Trosper, 88
Larkin Trosper, 88, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Rochester, Minnesota.
Larkin was born April 19, 1931 in Gray, Kentucky to Larkin and Minnie Trosper. Larkin was a self-employed successful general contractor. He had a strong belief in his faith in Jesus Christ and was part of Global Christian Ministry Forum. Throughout his life, Larkin was always donating his time in helping Native American churches in North Dakota and the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and staying active. Larkin was a simple and honest man who love his family. He was always giving of his time, finances and energy top help others.
He is survived by his children, Judy Trosper, Ann Sirpless, Jerry Trosper, Lena Trosper, Linda (Al) Greene; 12 grandchildren; former spouse, Inez and sisters, Janie and Daisy. Larkin was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara; sons, Preston and Clifford; sister, Joyce and brother, Charles.
A family graveside will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Trosper family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
