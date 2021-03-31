LaRoy Nell Norby, 89, a resident of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home under the care of hospice, with her family by her side.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Clergy is Reverend Gretchen Enoch
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, is entrusted with arrangements.
