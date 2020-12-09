Lawrence “Larry” Brunkhorst, 74, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Maryhill Manor in Enderlin, North Dakota. 

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the church, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral mass with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating. 

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club or Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

