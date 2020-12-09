Lawrence “Larry” Brunkhorst, 74, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Maryhill Manor in Enderlin, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the church, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral mass with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club or Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.