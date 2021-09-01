Larry Dean Steward, 82

Larry was born and raised in Big Springs, Nebraska, and was a 1963 graduate of Kearney State College earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry and mathematics. He then began his lifelong career in the sugar beet production industry as a chemist at Great Western Sugar Company.
Throughout his 25-year Great Western career he worked at sugar factories in Montana, Ohio and Nebraska. He held various management positions each with increasing responsibilities and ultimately served as Vice President of Administration in Denver, Colorado. He then became President and Chief Executive Officer of Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton, North Dakota, from 1990-2000.
Larry had a passion for all aspects of the sugar beet industry advocating for and educating the sugar beet growers as well as the consumer at the kitchen table. He served as Trustee of the United States Beet Sugar Association and as Director of the Sugar Association. He lived in Littleton after retirement.
Larry had a wonderful smile and competitive spirit. He never turned down a contest whether it be a round of golf, a game he truly loved, or a game of Rummy, and Yahtzee with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid bowler and played on numerous leagues. He enjoyed pheasant hunting at his family farm in Nebraska and never missed watching Nebraska Huskers football. His pride and joy was his family and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcine (Steinke), son James (Lisa), daughters Debra Sherbert (Ty), Krista LaLone (David) and Jodi Steward (Andrew Shepard), sister Marilyn Huson, brother Charles, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother Vivian (Vogt) Steward, father Marvin Steward, and sister Shirley Landes.
