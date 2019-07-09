Larry James Filbert, 75, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System. 

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, followed by his 2 p.m. Celebration of Life Service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, rural Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

