Larry G. Olson, 62
Larry G. Olson, 62, of Wahpeton, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home Wahpeton, North Dakota, with visitation one hour prior. Burial at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairmount, North Dakota, to follow lunch.
Larry Olson was born Oct. 17, 1959, in Valley City, North Dakota, to Eugene and Laurine (Lackman) Olson of Litchville, North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm, and graduated from Litchville High School in 1977. He then went on to graduate from NDSCS Wahpeton in 1979.
Larry met the love of his life, Rita Leinen, in November 1979, and they were united in marriage a year later, making their home in Wahpeton. Shortly after he began his trucking career.
Larry enjoyed NASCAR and drag races. He didn’t have a favorite driver, just as long as it ran MOPAR. He also enjoyed acquiring guns, and shooting them. He loved gopher hunting with his brothers in law, and many memories were made during these trips. The only thing Larry loved more than guns and being a conservative were his wife and their dog.
Larry is survived by his wife Rita; parents, Eugene and Laurine Olson; siblings, Diane (Kim) Swenson and Brian Olson; brothers and sisters in law, Jerry (Jeannie) Leinen, Ginger Haman, Paulette Leinen, Ron (Dyane) Leinen, James Leinen, Mike Leinen, Carole (Fred) Rowan, Paul (Rhonda) Leinen, Mary Espitia, Mark (Marilyn) Leinen, Deborah (Jerry) Kent, Don Leinen; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews which Larry adored.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father in law, Mike and Viola Leinen; sisters and brothers in law, Gail (Donald) Mayor, Cletus Leinen, Carolyn Leinen, Richard Haman, and Dave Espitia.
