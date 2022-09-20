Larry G. Olson, 62, of Wahpeton, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at his residence. 

Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior.

