Larry G. Olson, 62 Sep 20, 2022

Larry G. Olson, 62, of Wahpeton, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at his residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior.
