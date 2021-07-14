Larry Goerger, 78, of Peoria, Arizona, formerly of Lakeville, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Avista Senior Living in Sun City West, Arizona.
Memorial and Interment services are planned for Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St. W., Lakeville. Visitation starts at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Celebration of Life Service. Internment will be at Lakeville Grove Cemetery following the service.
Larry Goerger was born on Aug. 23, 1942 to Nicholas and Laurentia Goerger in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He grew up in Mantador and Fargo, North Dakota, graduating from Shanley High School in 1960. After high school, he attended NDSU from 1960-1962.
He began working for King Leo’s Famous Hamburgers in Fargo before being transferred to Rochester, Minnesota, to run the King Leo’s in Rochester. While in Rochester, he began working for Clark Oil in 1963 and would spend the next 30 years working for Clark in one form or another. He transferred from the Rochester station to the St. Paul offices of Clark in 1968, working first as a territory rep before operating his own Clark franchise in Apple Valley, Minnesota, in 1971.
Larry married Sharon Ann Nather at the Nativity Church of Fargo in Fargo, in January 1964. They moved to Rochester where they began a family. The new family moved to Eagan, Minnesota, in 1968 before settling in Lakeville, in 1978. In 2011, Larry and Sharon moved to Summer Hill in Apple Valley, before retiring to Peoria, Arizona, in 2015.
Larry enjoyed many hobbies including building redwood canoes, model airplanes and all things railroad. But by far his greatest enjoyment came from living with Sharon and raising their family on their hobby farm in Lakeville. When not at home, Larry loved to travel and never met a scenic route, dirt road, or game trail that could go unexplored.
Larry was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and later developed Parkinsonism with Lewy Body dementia. Larry often credited his unshakable faith, loving family and great friends for making his final years some of his most enjoyable.
Larry is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Nicole (Dale) Judkins of Peoria, and son Jordan Goerger of Firestone, Colorado; two grandchildren Joshua Judkins of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jacee Judkins of Peoria; his siblings MaryAnna Althoff, Margaret Sassian, Germaine Martinson, Tim (Jean) Goerger, Brian Goerger, Jay (Deb Hill) Goerger.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Laura Goerger, his brother Rodney Olsen and his son Jason Goerger.
