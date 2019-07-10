Larry James Filbert, 75

Larry Filbert, 75
Larry James Filbert, age 75, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, July 07, 2019, at the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
His Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, rural Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Larry was born on Aug. 31, 1943, to Claire and Isabel (Brown) Filbert in Ellendale, North Dakota. He grew up and attended school in Guelph, North Dakota. After graduating high school, Larry attended Ellendale State Teacher’s College and received a B.S. in Education.
On Oct. 14, 1964, he entered the United States Army. Larry was deployed to Vietnam in September 1966, and was honorably discharged in July 1967. Upon his return, he taught at Breckenridge High School. During his summers off he did construction and carpentry work with his dad and brothers.
On June 6, 1970, Larry was united in marriage to Connie Kay Olmsted at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple then moved to Breckenridge. Larry taught high school shop and business classes at Breckenridge High School. Connie passed away in 1989.
In 1991, Larry retired from teaching and began doing construction work full time with the family business, Filbert Construction, in Wahpeton. In 1999, he partnered with his son Jason. Larry began vacationing and traveling world-wide, but still remained involved in the business. Some of his favorite places to travel to were Thailand and Vietnam, of which he visited 3 or 4 times a year.
When he wasn’t traveling, Larry enjoyed visiting with family, especially his grandkids; and going out for coffee with his friends. He was always known for being early for gatherings and outings. Larry was a big Twins and Yankees fan; and he liked to tinker on things out in his shop.
Larry is survived by his son Jason (Carmen) Filbert, of Wahpeton, and their children: Miranda (Kaitlynn) Nettum, of Wahpeton, Molly Nettum, of Wahpeton, Chase Nettum, of Fargo, and Chelsy Filbert, of Wahpeton; his daughter, Kayla Filbert, of Sartell, Minnesota, and her children: Haley Klingenberg, Emily Klingenberg, and Brady Klingenberg, all of Sartell; his brother, Dwight (Betty) Filbert, of Ellendale; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claire and Isabel; his wife, Connie; infant twin daughters, Wendy and Julie; and four brothers: Darrell, Dale, Gary, and Duane.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, is entrusted with arrangements.
