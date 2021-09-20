Larry L. Honer, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral service. Pastor Peter Anderson will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Lawrence “Larry” Louis Honer was born on June 6, 1930, in rural Dent, Minnesota, to Frank and Anna (Coleman) Honer. He was the fourth of 17 children. He grew up on the family farm and was educated in a country school.
Larry worked at various occupations before moving to Montana to work on a ranch. While in Montana, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning from the military, Larry moved to North Dakota and began working for Schuler’s Trucking of Breckenridge.
Larry was united in marriage on July 7, 1952, to the love of his life, Pearl Odenbrett. They moved to Breckenridge. Following their marriage, Larry began working as a meat cutter starting at National Food Store. He became a manager there until it closed then he went to work for Piggly Wiggly in Wahpeton. After that store closed, he worked at Econofoods in Wahpeton until he retired in 1995.
Larry and Pearl enjoyed spending their Saturday nights dancing at the Eagles. They also loved to travel, with some of their most memorable vacations being to Disneyland, Disney World, Alaska, and Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary. Larry and Pearl spent a lot of time gardening together and enjoyed their outings to go shopping. He was an exceptional carpenter and woodworker, having made many things that family members cherish and display around their houses. Larry was very involved with the grandchildren when they were little, especially helping to take them to and from their events. As the great-grandchildren came along, Larry and Pearl immensely enjoyed their time with them, having many game nights to play Yahtzee and Old Maid.
Larry’s gentle and kind presence will forever be missed by his loving wife of 69 years, Pearl Honer; daughter, Jane (Paul Bommersbach) Honer; five grandchildren, Heide (Travis) Martin, Mike (Jenn) Hauschild, Courtney (Ethan) Ehlert, Jessie (Barry) Stall, and Jef (Whitney) Hauschild; nine great-grandchildren, Reilly, Sierra, Katy, Audrina, Haylee, Grace, Willow, Dexter, and Rowan; sisters, Anna Schmidt and Louise (Larry) Kempernick; son-in-law, Kevin Hauschild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Hauschild; parents, Frank and Anna Honer; nine sisters, five brothers; son-in-law, Steve Nordick; and cousin, LeRoy Odenbrett.
The family would like to thank the pallbearers, Mike Hauschild, Jef Hauschild, Travis Martin, Ethan Ehlert, Barry Stall, and Paul Bommersbach, for all the special memories they created with Larry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.