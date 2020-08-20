Larry “Pete” Akers, 76, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice. 

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

