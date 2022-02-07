Larry Theodore Gast, 73
Larry Theodore Gast died unexpectedly in Sun City West, Arizona, on Jan. 30, 2022, at the age of 73.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. time of sharing on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home at 224 Sixth St. N, Wahpeton, North Dakota. A funeral is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, 15456 County Hwy 81, Battle Lake, Minnesota, with a visitation one hour prior. A live stream of the services will be available to view on the funeral home’s website. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wahpeton Dollars for Scholars or Eagle Lake Lutheran Church.
Larry was born on Feb. 11, 1948, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Ted and Pearl (Schultz) Gast. He grew up in Wahpeton. He graduated from Wahpeton High School, NDSSS of Wahpeton, and the University of North Dakota with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
Larry served two years in the United States Army. He spent his professional career working for 3M and Imation Corporation, first in St. Paul, Minnesota, then Brookings, South Dakota, before landing back in his hometown of Wahpeton.
Larry married Twyla Willerton in August 1974. Larry and Twyla had three children and were very involved with the Wahpeton community, where they made their home on their hobby farm. Once Larry retired, had more time to pursue many of his passions and moved out to Eagle Lake, Minnesota.
Larry married Janet Arnold in July 2013. They resided in the warmer months at their lake home on Eagle Lake and wintered in Sun City West, Arizona. Larry really enjoyed his later years with Janet. They had many mutual interests and hobbies that filled their days.
Larry was currently a member of Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, president of the men’s club, and signing in the choir. During his years in Wahpeton, he was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church serving in multiple roles. He was also a confirmation mentor and a Sunday school teacher. Larry was also very civic-minded and gave of his time and talents generously. Larry was the President of Dollars for Scholars for 20 years, former President of the Wahpeton Public School Board, sat on the Wahpeton Zoning Committee and he even ran for the North Dakota State Legislature.
Larry enjoyed the outdoors as an avid sportsman and took pride in his skills. He was once annoyed when one of his children gave him a sign that read “Lousy Shot Larry” because he was not! He also had many other hobbies including golf, tennis, woodworking, gardening, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and making jams and pies. He was also an avid marathon runner for many years, enjoyed playing cards, riding his Harley, and never passed up an auction sale. Larry was proud to complete a bucket list goal of seeing a baseball game in every MLB stadium. Larry’s strong faith carried him through his life and guided his choices. Larry’s most cherished moments were in the silence of the outdoors and spending quality time with his family, especially at Eagle Lake. Larry loved being able to provide a gathering place at his lake home for all his family and friends. Larry enjoyed his role of provider in all ways. He was always making sure those around him were well cared for. Larry was often quiet until his dry humor, storytelling, or strong beliefs needed to escape. Then he could captivate a room.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janet Gast, of Battle Lake; his three children, Jennifer Gast of North St. Paul, Minnesota, Casey (Jennifer) Gast of Farmington, Minnesota, and Tina (Shane) Edlund of Eagan, Minnesota; his three grandsons, William, August and Simon Edlund of Eagan; sister, Lynette (Chris) Buskirk of Prescott, Arizona; brother-in-law, Mike Rheault of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; four step-children, Cendee (Todd) Palmer, Kirk (Christy) Arnold, Penny (Billy) Ask, and Josh (Margo) Arnold; 11 Arnold grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Andrea Sonju; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore “Ted” and Pearl Gast; his first wife, Twyla Gast; sister, Linda Rheault; granddaughter, Faith Edlund; and father and mother-in-law, Richard and Stella Willerton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.