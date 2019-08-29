Larry W. McDaniel, ED.D, 74
Larry W. McDaniel, ED. D, 74, Garrison, North Dakota, formerly of Minot, North Dakota, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Benedictine Living Center of Garrison where he resided since March 2018.
A Public Book Signing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.
Larry was born Nov. 20, 1944 in Jamestown, North Dakota, the son of Loren W. and Stella (Wescom) McDaniel. He attended school at Pingree and later Tioga, North Dakota, graduating from Tioga in 1962. While in high school Larry excelled as a four season athlete: football, basketball, track and field, baseball. He still holds the Tioga school record in shot put.
Larry continued his education and athletic accomplishments at MSU. He completed his major in physical education and coaching in 1966. He earned many athletic awards at the college level in football, wrestling and track and field. He was a four year letterman in each sport. In football, he was was recognized as All Conference Player, team captain, and NAIA Player of the Year, NAIA All-American First Team in 1965. In wrestling, he was Conference Champion 1965-66 and team captain.
In 1965, Larry was married to Judy Pederson. To this union two sons, Lance and Layne, were born.
Larry began his teaching/coaching career at Kenmare High School in 1966 coaching football, wrestling and track. He moved to Bishop Ryan High School, where he taught seventh and eighth grade life and earth science and coached until 1971. He taught and coached at Tioga for a year and then focused on his Masters Degree at Moorhead State University.
Upon completion of his Masters Degree, he took a position as wrestling and assistant football coach at the NDSSS in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where he had a lengthy and successful tenure. His college wrestlers were always highly ranked at both the region and national level in both academics and athletics. For these efforts, Larry was named Coach of the Year several times and inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in October 1985.
He taught and coached for a time at Jamestown College and began his studies for a doctoral degree at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Earning his PH.D., Larry began teaching at Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska, then at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota.
Larry returned to Wahpeton for a time before moving back to Minot.
He is survived by his two sons; Lance (Becky) McDaniel, Fargo, North Dakota, and their sons Luke and Logan, Layne (Tiffany) McDaniel, Coldwater, Michigan, and their children; Dakota, Gage and Haley and his sister, Linda McDaniel, of Minot.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lorna Olson-Hallahan.
