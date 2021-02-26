Larry Wacha, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home near Battle Lake, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, North Dakota. A funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Fargo, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Horace Lutheran Cemetery, Horace, North Dakota.
Larry William Wacha was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to William and Anna Wacha. He graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1961 and started his journey in the workforce as an assistant manager at a service station in Manhattan, Kansas. Upon returning to North Dakota in 1962, he worked as a general laborer for Meide & Sons Construction in Wahpeton, North Dakota. From 1963 to 1972, Larry was a field superintendent/equipment operator for Mahrer Construction in Hankinson, North Dakota.
On July 25, 1964, he married the love of his life, Rolene Crandall, in Lidgerwood. The couple lived in Milnor, North Dakota, before moving to Lidgerwood and then to Horace in 1972. While living in Horace, Larry worked as a parts manager for Swanston Equipment Company in Fargo, North Dakota, until 1986. They moved to Wyndmere, North Dakota, where Larry worked as a city superintendent for the city of Wyndmere until 1992. Then in 1992, he began working for the North Dakota Department of Transportation as a master equipment operator. During this time, Rolene and he made their home in West Fargo.
In 2011, Larry retired from the workforce. The couple began to enjoy retirement living on a lake near Battle Lake.
Larry loved life with his bride. Together, they enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Early on, Larry was a lead guitarist and vocalist in his band, The Naturals. The couple loved to dance to polka and country western music. Early on, family life included hunting, fishing and playing games together which transformed into beautiful, evening pontoon rides and fun on the lake in their retirement years. Larry had a true love of and pride for his family. He also had a great knack for being able to repair anything that needed to be fixed. He was an invaluable source of knowledge, strength, and advice for his wife and children.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Rolene; his parents, William and Anna Wacha; and an older brother, Robert (Bob) Wacha.
He is survived by his three children: Ronda (David) Nicolai, Milnor; Darren (Katherine) Wacha, Minot, North Dakota; Brent (Robin) Wacha, Fargo; seven grandchildren: Alysha (Timothy) How, Kenzie Nicolai, Dalton (Shayna) Wacha, Nikayla Wacha, Blake Wacha, Ryleigh Wacha, Ashley Wacha; one great grandson: Leighton How; four sisters: Betty Latzke, Alice Mlejnek, Anita (Ken) Ronning, Rose (Al) Lesner and one brother: Ed (Caroline) Wacha.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo, is entrusted with arrangements.
