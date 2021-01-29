LaRue W. Flaa, 81, formerly of rural Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Lilac Homes in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 11 am at Bethany Free Lutheran Church in rural Abercrombie. Rev. Thomas Reagan will officiate the service. A livestream of her prayer service and funeral service will be available on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
