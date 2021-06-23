Laura M. Kuehl, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, followed by her 11 a.m. memorial service at Valley Christian Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Rev. Dean Bjorlin will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Laura Mae Heley was born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Wahpeton to Charles and Frances (Haus) Heley. She attended grade school at the Mantador Public School and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1967. On Sept. 23, 1972, she married Keith Kuehl in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. To this union, they had three children, Shawna, Wendy and David. Laura worked for the Daily News, Ben Franklin in Wahpeton, Manock Meats, and the Garden Bar in Great Bend, North Dakota, before employment with Primewood of Wahpeton in 1998 until her retirement.
Laura was a member of Valley Christian Church and a lifetime VFW Auxiliary member. She enjoyed sewing and sewed for many families in the area over the years. Laura loved spending time with her family and friends especially playing (and winning) card games.
Laura is survived by her loving daughter, Shawna (Timothy) Keehn; grandchildren, Tyler Chenoweth, Jacob (Kate McMasters-Fuller) Chenoweth, Kiley Jo Kuehl, Ryland Pauly, Messa Kuehl, Greta Bladow, Hadley Bladow, and Alyssa Johansen; great-grandchildren, David Giwoyna and Alaina Chenoweth; sisters, Beatrice Allen, Rita Baier, Dorothy Kubasta, Lois Ann (Daro) Crandall; brothers, Charles (Mercedes) Heley and Victor Heley; daughter-in-law, Amy Kuehl; Wendy’s fiancé, Bryan Bladow; and many devoted family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son killed in action, SSGT David Kuehl; daughter, Wendy Kuehl; siblings, Tracey Blakely, LaVonne Crandall, Rosena Forster-Larson, Adrian Heley, Roman Heley, Raymond Heley; and several other deeply missed family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
