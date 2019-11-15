Laurel Fenske, 90 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Nov. 13, 2019 at her home in Hankinson.

Visitation will be from 3-4 pm Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery, rural Hankinson.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.

