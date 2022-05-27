Laverne Alious Nigg, 23

June 22, 1918-December 7, 1941
Funeral Mass for Laverne Alious Nigg, Navy Seaman 2nd Class, will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Browns Valley, Minnesota, with Fr. John Paul Knopik, Fr. Stanley Wieser and Navy Chaplain Lt. Derek Martin officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Calvary Cemetery near Browns Valley. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy, the William Krensing American Legion Post 58 of Browns Valley, and the Patriot Guard Riders. Pallbearers are provided by the Naval Reserve Command.
Laverne “Budd” Alious Nigg was born June 22, 1918, to Anton Jacob Nigg and Lillian Maggie (Johnson) Nigg on their farm in Easter Township, Roberts County, South Dakota. He was given the nickname “Budd” by his father when he was born and it stuck for the remainder of his short life. Budd learned how to work on the farm at a young age along with his older siblings. He was baptized and received his first communion at the “old” St. Anthony Catholic Church in Browns Valley. Budd attended school through eighth grade at Easter Township School No. 4.
In his teens, Budd would spend time with family and friends attending dances and activities in the community of Peever, South Dakota, close to the farm home. A sister wrote about Budd in later years, referring to him as “a happy, good-natured guy, whistling all the time. He loved to dance and roller skate. He had a lot of friends.”
In the 1930’s, families were struggling through the Depression. Like many young people at that time, Budd left his parents’ home as a teenager and found work with the WPA, and also worked as a laborer for a farmer in Folsom Township, Minnesota, near Browns Valley.
He registered to enlist in the U.S. Navy through the Easter Township Registrar on Oct. 16, 1940, and began recruit training Jan. 16, 1941 at Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Illinois. On graduation from recruit training, Budd was assigned in April 1941 to the USS Oklahoma (BB37) battleship, where he served along with three of his first cousins, Robert, Herbert and Edward Nigg.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Oklahoma was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize, killing 429 men. The family was notified by telegram Dec. 21, 1940, that Budd was among the missing and received another Feb. 18, 1941 declaring him deceased but unrecovered. The family held a memorial service for him in Browns Valley in May of 1942.
The remains from the ship’s recovery effort were unidentifiable and all were buried in commingled graves at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl), Honolulu, Hawaii. His remains were identified through DNA forensics and on April 22, 2021, Laverne Alious Nigg was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
At the time of his death, Laverne was survived by his infant son, James LuVerne Skogen, his parents Anton and Lillian Nigg, grandmothers Elizabeth (Heald) Johnson and Nothburga (Hasler) Nigg, siblings Raymond, Merville, Berneice (Girley), Kenneth, Agnes (Sis), Leo, Delores, Glenn, Donavon, and Gerald.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard, and grandfathers Henry Johnson and Joseph Nigg.
Laverne Nigg’s Navy decorations include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal and Navy Good Conduct Medal.
Service Notes: The funeral service and cemetery military honors for Laverne A. Nigg are open to the public to honor this fallen sailor. On Saturday, June 4, 2022, he will be transported from Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, at 9 a.m. via the Lake Road and will arrive at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Browns Valley at 9:30 a.m.
