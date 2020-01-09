Lavonne Beckius, 91

Lavonne Beckius, 91

Lavonne Beckius, 91, formerly Nashua, Minnesota, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Lavonne Maxine Herman was born April 16, 1928 on the family farm in Nashua to Henry and Iona (Hall) Herman. She graduated from Tintah High School and attended beauty college in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During her high school years, she met the love of her life, Harold “Ted” Beckius. They were united in marriage on Dec. 11, 1949. After marrying, they took over the family farm where they worked side by side for many years. Ted passed away in 2017 and Lavonne moved to Edgewood Vista in Fargo.

Lavonne was a devout member of the Faith Community Church in Campbell, Minnesota. She enjoyed holiday get togethers, trips to the lake, watching the Twins, Timberwolves and the Vikings. She was the greatest cook. She was known for her caramel rolls, buns and fried chicken just to name a few. Lavonne also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino.

Lavonne is survived by five sons and two daughters, Kevin (Kathy) Beckius, Kim (Pam) Beckius, Sherri (Bill) Hogue, Kal (Kathy) Beckius, Kirk (Lori) Beckius, Ron Beckius, and Jan (Keith) Holloman; 12 beautiful grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; four siblings, Avis Otterson, Gene (Marlys) Herman, Gary (Ione) Herman and Durlyn Herman; sisters-in-law, June (John) Kvam and Cathryn Eyestone; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two siblings, Glen Herman and Iris (Karl) Albert; brother-in-law, Wally Otterson; and sister-in-law, Liz Herman.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lavonne Beckius as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries